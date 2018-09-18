COVINA (CBSLA) – Police are seeking a man suspected of fracturing the skull of another man with a beer mug in a restroom of a Covina bar.

The victim and suspect had finished a game of pool just before midnight Monday at Clancy’s Sports Bar at 961 N. Azusa Ave. when the victim went into the men’s room, according to the Covina Police Department.

“Moments later a male suspect is seen walking into the restroom holding a beer mug,” according to a police statement. “Within moments of the suspect walking in, he is seen exiting the restroom and is captured on camera placing the beer mug on the floor outside of the restroom.”

The suspect, accompanied by a woman, then is seen on the security video exiting the bar, police said.

“The victim was struck in the head and was left unconscious in the men’s restroom,” police said. “The victim sustained a major head injury from the assault.”

The cause of the attack is not yet clear.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his 40s who is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has a moustache. He was wearing a green polo shirt and blue jeans and was last seen leaving the location in a silver-colored vehicle with paper plates.

Anyone with information is urged to call Covina police at 626-384-5620.

