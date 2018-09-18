VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) — What appeared to be a kind gesture for the family of a boy who was allegedly dead turned out to be a scam, according to Victorville police.

A 20-year-old man and two 14-year-old boys were holding signs that read “Funeral Donations” and “Thank you and God Bless you” with photos of a boy near U.S. 395 and Palmdale Road, police said.

When police investigated Monday, they found that the boy was not deceased and is the son of one of the suspect’s friends. That suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Richard Navarrete.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said each of the suspects had water bottles with donated money. All three are facing charges for theft by false pretenses.

Anyone who was a victim of the scheme or has information about the investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911 or sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001.