RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — The federal government has filed a lawsuit against Del Taco, alleging sexual harassment and retaliation by at least three male employees against young female workers at a Rancho Cucamonga location.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which announced the lawsuit Monday, says supervisors at the restaurant harassed female staff – most of them teenagers – with inappropriate sexual comments and physical touching. And when the workers complained to management, human resources and the EEOC, the federal agency says Del Taco did not take corrective action.

Instead, Del Taco retaliated against the workers by changing their schedules and reducing their hours, according to the EEOC.

“Younger employees are a highly vulnerable segment of the workforce and may be easy targets for harassers,” Rosa M. Viramontes, director of the EEOC’s Los Angeles District, said in a statement.

Del Taco released a statement in response to the lawsuit, saying, “Del Taco takes this matter very seriously and we are currently investigating the allegations that have been brought to our attention. Based on the findings of that investigation we will take action as appropriate.

“Del Taco is committed to providing a safe environment for all employees and customers, free from harassment of any kind.”

Del Taco is based in Orange County.