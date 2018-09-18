COMPTON (CBSLA) – Sheriff’s officials say two deputies who responded to a disturbance at a beauty supply shop where protesters had gathered in the area of Central Avenue and Alondra Boulevard in Compton ended up getting into a fight with people at the scene.

The protesters had gathered at the business to urge people not to patronize the shop because of a dispute that had occurred there two weeks ago, according to the sheriff’s department.

This story will be updated.

