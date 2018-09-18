STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — The woman suspected of shooting at Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies from inside her room at a senior living facility in Castaic will not be criminally charged because of insufficient evidence.

The L.A. District Attorney’s Office decided there was not enough evidence to charge 60-year-old Linda Myers in Friday’s alleged shooting, which led to a seven-hour standoff with police and SWAT. Investigators were unable to find the “firearm, a bullet strike mark, or a shell casing” used when Myers allegedly shot deputies doing a welfare check on her at the Castaic Lake Senior Village, according to charging documents.

Neighbors told CBS2 News on Friday Myers, who had been reported as being “highly disturbed,” shot at deputies through the door of her room.

“The audio/video recording was reviewed and what sounds like a gunshot can be heard during the deputies’ attempts to check on the welfare of Ms. Myers,” a prosecutor wrote. However, there is insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt, they added.

