INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — The highly anticipated L.A. Stadium in Inglewood, the largest NFL venue in the world, is now halfway complete and on schedule for its 2020 unveiling.

The massive, 300-acre project will include the home of the Rams and Chargers, of course, as well as 25 acres of parks and lakes, a 300-room hotel, and 1,500 apartments and condominiums.

The crown jewel of the stadium will be the canopy roof, which will protect spectators from the elements but have an outdoor feel. Currently, the world’s third largest crane has the job of setting the canopy into place.

The complex, which is expected to be a boon to the local economy, is also being built by 3,000 people, may of whom live nearby.

“This job has a great deal of people from the neighborhood working on this job site, we’re very proud of that, and they’ve just done a tremendous job on helping make the whole entire city — this whole thing — come together,” said Michael Marchesano, vice president of field operations.

The stadium is on track to be completed by summer of 2020.