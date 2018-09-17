  • KCAL9On Air

Ryan Mayer

Cleveland Browns kicker Zane Gonzalez had a rough day at the office on Sunday afternoon, missing a pair of field goals, including a potential game-tying one with 18 seconds left. He also pushed two extra point attempts wide of the mark as the Browns lost to the Saints 21-18.

Simple math will tell you that if he had made just one of those field goals and an extra point, the Browns may have captured their first win in close to two years. Instead, they continued their winless streak.

As you can imagine, Browns fans weren’t happy. Some fans decided to channel that unhappiness into social media and make their disappointment known to the kicker. The problem is, some fans targeted the wrong guy.

That Zane Gonzalez is a graduate assistant baseball coach for the University of Rio Grande according to his Twitter bio. Gonzalez did try to make the most of the mix-up and newfound fame though, posting a link to a recruiting questionnaire for potential players and a link to buy tickets for another team that he coaches.