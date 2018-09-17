Filed Under:Russia investigation

WASHINGTON (CBSLA/AP) – President Trump has ordered the declassification of documents and text messages related to the Russia investigation as sought by House Republicans.

A statement from the White House Press Secretary’s office “directed the Department of Justice (including the FBI) to publicly release all text messages relating to the Russia investigation, without redaction, of James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, and Bruce Ohr.”

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

