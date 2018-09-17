HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — SpaceX says it will identify the adventurous traveler Monday who will become the first person to travel to the moon since 1972 – although the trip won’t include an actual landing.

“SpaceX has signed the world’s first private passenger to fly around the moon aboard our BFR launch vehicle — an important step toward enabling access for everyday people who dream of traveling to space,” the company posted on its website Thursday. “Find out who’s flying and why on Monday, September 17.”

The aerospace company, which is based in Hawthorne, did not say when the flight might occur or how much was paid for the ticket.

In February 2017, SpaceX said two “private citizens” had “paid a significant deposit” for a trip around the moon. It’s not clear if one of those people is the person who will be identified Monday night.

The company is still developing the BFR rocket, which will be the successor to SpaceX’s oft-used Falcon 9 rocket and its upgraded version, the Falcon Heavy. The BFR (Big Falcon Rocket) is being developed in a SpaceX facility at the Port of Los Angeles. SpaceX founder Elon Musk has said previously he hoped the rocket would be ready for a trip to Mars by 2022.

