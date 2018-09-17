LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Southern California Gas Co. announced Monday it will soon begin using renewable natural gas for the first time at its 25 utility-owned natural gas vehicle fueling stations across its service territory, as well as at six fueling stations in the San Diego area.

The utility last month received approval from the California Public Utilities Commission for a pilot program.

“Using renewable natural gas at our natural gas fueling stations will help clean the air for Southern California communities and support the state’s clean energy future,” said Sharon Tomkins, SoCalGas’ vice president of customer solutions and strategy. “SoCalGas will continue to work to increase the use and production of renewable natural gas, meeting consumer preferences and helping to achieve the state’s climate and air quality goals while efficiently using existing infrastructure.”

Soon low-carbon, clean-air #renewable natural gas will be available for CNG cars and trucks at all @SoCalGas fueling stations! Ultra-low emissions natural gas trucks fueled w/#RNG reduce GHGs 80%, & smog-forming emissions by 90%. More at https://t.co/xKWyJP7gQk pic.twitter.com/ic9380rReA — SoCalGasNews (@SoCalGasNews) September 17, 2018

SoCalGas said it has published a request for offer, and expects to complete gas purchase agreements in the near future.

Renewable natural gas is produced from the methane generated in landfills, wastewater treatment plants, food processing and dairy operations and, depending on its source, can be low-carbon or in some cases, even carbon-negative, according to the utility.

Renewable natural gas can be used to fuel trucks and buses as well as generate electricity to heat homes and businesses and for cooking.

SoCalGas is the largest natural gas distribution utility in the United States, delivering natural gas service to 21.8 million customers in central and southern California.

