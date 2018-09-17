EL SEGUNDO (CBSLA) – Authorities said a burnoff at the Chevron oil refinery in El Segundo was initiated Monday because of a power outage.

A huge plume of smoke could be seen for miles after the precautionary measure was completed around 7:30 a.m. at the facility in the 300 block of El Segundo Boulevard.

The refinery lost power and initiated the burnoff, or “flare” procedure, as a safety measure to burn off product so it didn’t back up in the system and pose a hazard, according to El Segundo Fire Department Battalion Chief Breck Slover.

“It’s a common occurrence, but this happened to be a pretty big one,” Slover said.

El Segundo police said the burnoff posed no threat to the community.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)