GLENDALE (CBSLA) — Actress Marie Avgeropoulos of the CW’s post-apocalyptic drama series “The 100” pleaded not guilty Monday to a misdemeanor domestic violence charge for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend last month.

Avgeropoulos — who entered the plea through an attorney — is charged with one count of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, boyfriend or child’s parent. If convicted, she faces up to 364 days in county jail, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The 32-year-old actress and her 41-year-old boyfriend allegedly began arguing in a car on the Ventura (134) Freeway shortly after midnight Aug. 5.

Avgeropoulos is accused of striking him multiple times in the head, neck and arm, resulting in minor injuries, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The man, whose name was not released, called 911 and Avgeropoulos was arrested by Glendale police. She was released later that morning on a $50,000 bond, according to jail records.

Avgeropoulos is known for playing Octavia Blake on “The 100,” which has aired since 2014.

TMZ reports Avgeropoulos’s boyfriend wants the charges against the actress dropped as he said she doesn’t pose a threat.

