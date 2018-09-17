SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO (CBSLA) — An investigation of a sex crime at an Orange County library. The attacker is still on the loose.

A 21-year-old man with autism was sexually assaulted inside the men’s restroom at the San Juan Capistrano Library.

Library security tape shows he walked into the restroom after the victim, committed a heinous crime and then walked out.

The victim told library staff.

“We did at the request of the patron call the Sheriff’s Department and the Sheriff’s Department has been following up,” said librarian Nadine Bernal.

The sexual assault happened back in April. Detectives waited to release the photos, hoping by now they would have caught the suspect when he returned to the library. But he hasn’t been seen since.

The library staff is fully cooperating with investigators.

“We strive to create a safe environment for all our patrons and make it an enjoyable experience,” said Bernal. “We have schools right across the street. It’s about alerting your peers if there’s something happening or alerting us the staff if there’s something strange going on because we can’t be everywhere all the time.”

Locals are shocked the guy got away with it in the middle of the day.

“You have the church right across the street,” said Eloise Dallmeyer. “I feel safe. I’ve been in that library.”