EXPOSITION PARK (CBSLA) — It is the final countdown before the Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals for their home-opener. Here’s what you need to know before you head to the Memorial Coliseum.

TICKETING

Print at home tickets are no longer allowed. Mobile tickets or physical hardstock tickets are required for entry. Fans are encouraged to download their tickets and save those to their Apple Wallet before they arrive to the stadium.

PARKING

Parking on the USC campus and Exposition Park lots are by permit only. There is no public parking in Exposition Park for Rams games. Parking lots open five hours prior to kickoff and close 90 minutes after the end of the game. For more information on parking, click here.

TAILGATING

Tailgating is allowed in designated Exposition Park lots (Lot 4, Lot 5, Lot 6, South Lawn and State Drive), and is allowed only in your parking space, in front of or behind your vehicle.

BAGS

Fans are only allowed to bring clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags that do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12.” As an alternative, one-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar) will be allowed.

For more information, including a complete list of policies, click here.