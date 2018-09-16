LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two men were wounded in a shooting over a dispute that started on Facebook, authorities said.

Sgt. Kaspian of the Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting was reported Saturday afternoon at Hoover Street and Gage Avenue in South Los Angeles.

It was there that authorities say the men went to the intersection to resolve the dispute that started online.

“They were having a dispute over Facebook about a gang or territory and went to settle it,” Kaspian told City News Service.

The victims were believed to be about 18 years old. Both were shot in the upper body. They were transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Police say the two suspected shooters remain at large. Both fled the scene. They were believed to be between 18-20 years of age.

No further information was immediately available.

