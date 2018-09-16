HOUSTON (CBSLA) — A U.S. Border Patrol supervisor was arrested Saturday on suspicion of murder in the deaths of four sex workers, authorities said.

Juan David Ortiz, 35, was arrested over the weekend after a fifth woman escaped from a Texas gas station, and flagged down a state trooper.

Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz said Ortiz has been charged on suspicion of aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, and four counts of murder.

DA’s Office reports Juan David Ortiz, BP agent has been arrested for a series of murders & charged with aggravated assault, unlawful restraint & 4 cts of murder. We will continue working diligently w/ WCSO, DPS & Texas Rangers during this investigation. — Isidro R. Alaniz (@WebbZapataDA) September 16, 2018

Alaniz told The Texas Tribune that the four women were killed Sept. 3.

According to the Associated Press, U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued a statement saying that it was fully cooperating with the investigation.

“Our sincerest condolences go out to the victims’ family and friends. While it is CBP policy to not comment on the details of an ongoing investigation, criminal action by our employees is not, and will not be tolerated,” the agency said.

Ortiz had worked for the agency for 10 years, the wire service reported.