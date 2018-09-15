  • KCAL9On Air

GLENDALE (CBSLA) – A Glendale music teacher has been arrested on allegations of inappropriately touching one of his students.

capture37 Glendale Music Teacher Accused Of Molesting Student

Harmik Haghverdian. (Glendale PD)

Harmik Haghverdian, 48, was taken into custody Aug. 8 on charges that he inappropriately touched an 11-year-old boy during guitar lessons at a music school, Glendale police reported Saturday.

He was charged with lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14. He remains out on bail.

Investigators did not immediately disclose the names of the schools he has taught at.

Police believe Haghverdian may have more victims. Anyone with information should call detectives at 818-548-3106.

