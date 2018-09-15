  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Floyd Mayweather Jr. says he’s coming out of retirement again to fight Manny Pacquiao for a second time in December.

Mayweather posted a video on Instagram early Saturday that showed him and Pacquiao together, reportedly in Japan, jawing at each other over a possible second fight.

gettyimages 472121524 Floyd Mayweather Says Pacquiao Rematch On For December

Floyd Mayweather Jr. exchange punches with Manny Pacquiao during their welterweight unification championship bout on May 2, 2015, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Getty Images)

“I’m coming back to fight Manny Pacquiao this year,” Mayweather said. “Another nine-figure pay day on the way.”

Whether the fight actually happens remains to be seen. There are no promotional barriers between the two men, because Mayweather promotes himself and Pacquiao is a boxing free agent.

Oddsmakers at the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook immediately made Mayweather a 2-1 favorite.

Mayweather defeated Pacquiao in May 2015 in a massively hyped fight that was largely panned by most boxing fans. The bout delivered a record 4.6 million pay-per-view buys, and Pacquiao blamed an injured shoulder for landing only 81 punches in the fight.

Mayweather, who has won all 50 of his fights, last fought a year ago when he stopped Conor McGregor, the UFC star who was in his first professional boxing match. The 41-year-old Mayweather reportedly made more than $200 million for that fight, on top of a reported $300 million for his win over Pacquiao.

Pacquiao, the Filipino star who will be 40 in December, lost to unheralded Jeff Horn last year before rebounding with a win over Lucas Matthysse in Malaysia last month.

Representatives for the two fighters could not immediately be reached for comment.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

