VAN NUYS (CBSLA) – One driver was arrested and a second driver was being sought in a hit-and-run crash which left a man dead Friday night in Van Nuys.

According to Los Angeles police, at about 9:45 p.m., a man was crossing Sepulveda Boulevard near Wyandotte Street when he was struck by two vehicles. The man, who is in his 30s or 40s, died at the scene.

He was not in a crosswalk when he was struck, police said.

The two vehicles which struck the suspect were possibly a newer-model white Toyota Corolla and a silver-colored 2012 to 2015 Honda Pilot.

The driver of a Toyota was later detained and arrested further up the street after being involved in a second accident, police said.

Investigators said the driver of the Honda Pilot may not have realized that they struck a pedestrian, LAPD reported. That driver is still outstanding.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released. The name of the suspect and the charges they might face were also not disclosed.