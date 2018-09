RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – Two drivers were killed in a two-vehicle collision in Riverside late Thursday night.

The collision between the two cars occurred just before 11:30 p.m. in the intersection of Cypress Avenue and La Sierra avenues.

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene, Riverside police report. The second driver was rushed to a hospital, where he also died. No names were released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.