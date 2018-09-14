SUNLAND (CBSLA) — A man was killed Friday after fire tore through a house in Sunland.

The fire was reported at about 4:15 a.m. in the 8500 block of Wyngate Street. Firefighters put out the flames within about 20 minutes only to find a 52-year-old man dead inside the home, Los Angeles Fire spokesman Brian Humphrey said.

The man’s partner, a 51-year-old woman, had been awakened by the smoke and had grabbed her cell phone to call 911 as she got out of the burning house. She suffered moderate smoke inhalation and was treated at the scene.

Neighbors said the man worked for a production studio, and the couple was known for putting on an elaborate Halloween display for the neighborhood’s children.

The house was heavily damaged. Humphrey said firefighters could see no evidence of a functional smoke alarm and it the house was not equipped with sprinklers.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.