FULLERTON (CBSLA) – Firefighters battled a blaze at a Fullerton home Friday afternoon which may have been sparked by a propane tank explosion.

The blaze was reported before 1:20 p.m. in the 700 block of Carhart Avenue, according to the Fullerton Police Department. There were no reported injuries.

Nearby Fern Drive Elementary School was placed on a precautionary lockdown at one point. There was no immediate threat to anyone at the school, police said.

Officials at the scene told CBS2 the fire was sparked by a propane tank explosion. The cause and circumstances of the fire were not immediately disclosed.

