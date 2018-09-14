LIVE:3 Dead As Florence Drenches Carolinas

FULLERTON (CBSLA) – Firefighters were battling a blaze at a Fullerton home Friday afternoon which may have been sparked by an explosion.

capture32 Crews Respond To Possible Explosion, Fire At Fullerton Home

(Fullerton Police Department)

The blaze was reported before 1:20 p.m. in the 700 block of Carhart Avenue, according to the Fullerton Police Department.

Fullerton Fire Department crews were on scene.

Nearby Fern Drive Elementary School was placed on a precautionary lockdown. There was no immediate threat to anyone at the school, police said.

The cause and circumstances of the fire were not confirmed. It was unclear if there were any injuries.

