STUDIO CITY (CBSLA.com) — Meet this week’s Pets2Love: Skeeter!

Skeeter is a small 5-year-old male chihuahua a brown and white coat.

He is a small, very sociable dog who enjoys lap time and walks well on a leash.

To adopt Skeeter, call the Pasadena Humane Society at (626) 792-7151 and ask for ID# A465627.