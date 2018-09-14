SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A 24-year-old Orange County man who was previously charged for driving at excessive speeds faces a murder charge after a high-speed crash last year that left one woman dead.

Afiff Kevin Doaifi was arrested on suspicion of murder for his alleged involvement in a traffic collision on Marc 25, 2017, on Alicia Parkway in Mission Viejo, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators said the female driver of a 2005 Hyundai Elantra turned left to go southbound on Althea Avenue as Doaifi, who was driving a Chevrolet Camaro, was traveling eastbound on Alicia, and the vehicles collided in the intersection.

The Elantra driver, Judith Noval of Mission Viejo, was unconscious at the scene and was taken to a local hospital. Noval never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead on April 25, 2017.

Sheriff’s traffic division investigators later determined the Camaro was traveling at an excessive rate of speed, which caused the collision.

They also found Doaifi had previously been charged for driving in excess of 100 mph and had stated in court his awareness of the dangers of driving at such a high rate of speed.

Doaifi was being held on $1 million bail. He’s expected in court on Sept. 17.