LIVE:Hurricane Florence Lashes Carolina Coast
  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Orange, Strip Mall Fire

ORANGE (CBSLA) — A strip mall building is a total loss Friday after flames ripped through a laundromat and water store in Orange.

The 2-alarm fire broke out just before 1 a.m. in the laundromat near Chapman Avenue and Feldner Road. During the firefight, the roof collapsed, but no firefighters were injured.

The fire was out within 45 minutes, but not before causing water damage to a Mexican restaurant next door.

The building was declared a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s