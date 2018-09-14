ORANGE (CBSLA) — A strip mall building is a total loss Friday after flames ripped through a laundromat and water store in Orange.

The 2-alarm fire broke out just before 1 a.m. in the laundromat near Chapman Avenue and Feldner Road. During the firefight, the roof collapsed, but no firefighters were injured.

The fire was out within 45 minutes, but not before causing water damage to a Mexican restaurant next door.

The building was declared a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.