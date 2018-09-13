IRVINE (CBSLA) – Two people were killed and a third person was injured in a two-vehicle wreck in Irvine Thursday morning.

The crash between a box truck and car occurred before 10:50 a.m. in the 6400 block of Oak Canyon, near the Oak Creek Golf Club.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and a third person was rushed to a hospital, the Orange County Fire Authority said.

Oak Canyon was shut down between Sand Canyon Avenue and Post.

The circumstances of the crash were not confirmed. Irvine police were investigating.