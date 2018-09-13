Filed Under:Irvine

IRVINE (CBSLA) – Two people were killed and a third person was injured in a two-vehicle wreck in Irvine Thursday morning.

capture28 Two Killed, 1 Hurt In Irvine Collision

(CBS2)

The crash between a box truck and car occurred before 10:50 a.m. in the 6400 block of Oak Canyon, near the Oak Creek Golf Club.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and a third person was rushed to a hospital, the Orange County Fire Authority said.

Oak Canyon was shut down between Sand Canyon Avenue and Post.

The circumstances of the crash were not confirmed. Irvine police were investigating.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s