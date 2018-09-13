  • KCAL9On Air

IRVINE

IRVINE (CBSLA) — Taco Bell is America’s favorite Mexican restaurant, according to a Harris Poll study.

The determination was part of Harris Poll’s annual EquiTrend Study, which surveyed 77,000 consumers on their favorite brands across several industries, like travel, automotive, and technology.

So while the study did not necessarily call Irvine-based Taco Bell the best Mexican restaurant in the U.S., it did determine it was a favorite – based on familiarity, quality and purchase consideration.

The poll also found that America’s favorites included Krispy Kreme’s coffee and pizza from Blaze Pizza.

