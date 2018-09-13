Filed Under:San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) – A suspect shot himself following a pursuit with California Highway Patrol officers through the Inland Empire Thursday morning.

capture27 Suspect Shoots Himself In Rancho Cucamonga During CHP Chase

At the scene of where the pursuit came to an end in Rancho Cucamonga. Sept. 13, 2018. (CBS2)

According to California Highway Patrol, sometime before 9:30 a.m. a suspect wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon out of La Quinta was spotted driving a pickup truck on the 10 Freeway in San Bernardino and a pursuit ensued.

The chase wound its way through Ontario before the suspect exited the freeway at Archibald Avenue in Rancho Cucamonga and led officers to Inland Empire Road, where he shot himself, CHP reported. It was unclear if any officers fired their weapons during the incident.

The suspect was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

His name, the circumstances of the shooting and the charges he was wanted on were not confirmed.

