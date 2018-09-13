Filed Under:Northridge

NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a man who fired a pellet gun while robbing a 7-Eleven in Northridge early Thursday morning.

The robbery occurred at around 4:10 a.m. at a store located in the 8200 block of White Oak Avenue.

capture25 Suspect Armed With Pellet Gun Robs Northridge 7 Eleven

(CBS2)

The clerk told CBS2 the suspect came in to buy cigarettes and then demanded cash.

Surveillance video showed the clerk running for cover as the suspect raises the pellet gun and fires. The suspect also shot out the front door as he was running out, the clerk said.

The suspect fled and remains at large. The suspect was described as being in his 20s or 30s. He was wearing a green sweater and a green headband. There were no injuries.

Los Angeles police are investigating.

