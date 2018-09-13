SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A Santa Ana SWAT team raided an Internet cafe early Thursday evening.

As CBSLA Orange County reporter Michele Gile reports, many people were walked out of Happy Times Internet Cyber Cafe.

It was a surprise operation by Santa Ana SWAT.

Officers swarmed the 17th Street business looking for criminals and illegal activity.

Police say complaints from the community is what prompted the raid. They want gangsters and guns off the streets.

SWAT members in armored cars pulled up and made announcements for everyone inside to come out.

They broke out a window and then went in to flush the place out.

In all Santa Ana Police say more than 50 people — men and woman — have been detained.

It is now up to detectives to follow up on those people’s backgrounds and whether there are guns, drugs or other evidence inside.

