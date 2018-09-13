  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Local TV, talkers

(CBS Local) – A National Weather Service satellite monitoring Hurricane Florence has recorded a wave reaching 83 feet in the storm churning in the Atlantic Ocean.

That’s more than eight stories tall, for reference.

A satellite altimeter under the northeast quadrant, the strongest area of the storm, recorded the wave. It ranged 59 to 83 feet Wednesday morning.

The waves are produced by being trapped along with incredibly strong winds moving in the same direction as the storm’s motion.

Florence is expected to make landfall late Thursday night or early Friday morning, Mountain Time, somewhere between Atlantic Beach, NC and Savannah, GA.