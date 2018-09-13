  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Irvine

IRVINE (CBSLA) – A café dedicated to the cultural phenomenon Hello Kitty will open in Irvine Friday.

capture24 First Of Its Kind Hello Kitty Café Opens In Irvine

(Instagram)

The Hello Kitty Grand Café will open at the Irvine Spectrum Center, an outdoor shopping mall. It will operate as both a cafe, and at nights, as a cocktail bar.

It is the first ever Hello Kitty café which will offer both a casual café open to the public and a private room, known as the Bow Room, for reservations, according to Sanrio, the Japanese lifestyle brand which owns Hello Kitty.

capture20 First Of Its Kind Hello Kitty Café Opens In Irvine

(Instagram)

Guests will be able to sign up for an Afternoon Tea Service in the Bow Room for $55 each which will feature assorted sweets, sandwiches and an extensive tea collection, Sanrio said.

At nights, the Bow Room will turn into a cocktail bar for guests over 21. The cocktail bar will also require reservations.

Hello Kitty currently has a pop-up café in San Diego and two mini cafés – stand-alone kiosks – in Rancho Cucamonga and San Jose. It also has café trucks which travel around the country.

For more information, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s