IRVINE (CBSLA) – A café dedicated to the cultural phenomenon Hello Kitty will open in Irvine Friday.

The Hello Kitty Grand Café will open at the Irvine Spectrum Center, an outdoor shopping mall. It will operate as both a cafe, and at nights, as a cocktail bar.

It is the first ever Hello Kitty café which will offer both a casual café open to the public and a private room, known as the Bow Room, for reservations, according to Sanrio, the Japanese lifestyle brand which owns Hello Kitty.

Guests will be able to sign up for an Afternoon Tea Service in the Bow Room for $55 each which will feature assorted sweets, sandwiches and an extensive tea collection, Sanrio said.

At nights, the Bow Room will turn into a cocktail bar for guests over 21. The cocktail bar will also require reservations.

Hello Kitty currently has a pop-up café in San Diego and two mini cafés – stand-alone kiosks – in Rancho Cucamonga and San Jose. It also has café trucks which travel around the country.

