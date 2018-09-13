(CBS NEWS) — Residents in three communities north of Boston are being told to evacuate their homes after multiple explosions and fires in the area, CBS Boston reports. Emergency crews have responded to dozens of different addresses and flames could be seen burning at a number of homes.

Officials say an issue with a high pressure gas main has affected Lawrence, North Andover and Andover. Anyone in those towns who has gas service from Columbia Gas should leave their homes until further notice.

Massachusetts State Police posted a map showing fires and explosions stretching across a swath of the community, and said, “39 locations confirmed thus far. Number will grow. New responses ongoing.”

Joseph Solomon, the police chief in nearby Methuen, responded to Lawrence to help and said there are so many fires burning that “you can’t even see the sky.”

Massachusetts State Police say gas lines are currently being depressurized by the company. So far, officials say no injuries have been reported.

Updated plotting of confirmed fires and explosions by MSP Watch Center. 39 locations confirmed thus far. Number will grow. New responses ongoing. Reminder: all residents of Lawrence/Andover/N Andover who have Columbia Gas must evacuate, as should anyone else who smells gas. pic.twitter.com/IwD4phgTfu — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 13, 2018

Andover Police sent out an automated phone call telling residents to evacuate their homes and turn off the gas, and North Andover Police told residents and businesses with gas service to exit their buildings until further notice.