ARCADIA (CBSLA) — Police released a composite sketch Thursday of a man who sexually assaulted a woman who was walking in Arcadia.

Police say the woman was walking in the 2300 block of South Santa Anita Avenue at about 8:40 p.m. Saturday when a man sexually assaulted her. Details of the attack were not released.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his mid-20s, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 140-150 pounds, with a shaved head, a long nose and a crossed left eye. He had a tattoo on the left side of his neck resembling growing plant vines.”

He left the scene on a silver or metal-color BMX-style bicycle.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the assault can call the Arcadia Police Department at (626) 574-5151 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

