  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Montclair, Officer Involved Shooting

MONTCLAIR (CBSLA) — A man who was reportedly throwing rocks at cars in Montclair has been wounded Wednesday in an officer-involved shooting.

Police activity shut down the Central Avenue onramp and offramp to the 10 Freeway just after 6 a.m.

Initial details are scarce, but helicopter footage showed at least two cars with shattered windows and a police squad car that appeared to have a bullet hole.

A stretch of Central Avenue, just outside of a Costco, has been closed off for the investigation.

The suspect has been taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s