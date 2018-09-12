MONTCLAIR (CBSLA) — A man who was reportedly throwing rocks at cars in Montclair has been wounded Wednesday in an officer-involved shooting.

Police activity shut down the Central Avenue onramp and offramp to the 10 Freeway just after 6 a.m.

Initial details are scarce, but helicopter footage showed at least two cars with shattered windows and a police squad car that appeared to have a bullet hole.

A stretch of Central Avenue, just outside of a Costco, has been closed off for the investigation.

The suspect has been taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds.