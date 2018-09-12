ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – There were no serious injuries after a stolen car slammed head-on into an Anaheim police cruiser during a pursuit Wednesday morning, leading to four arrests.

According to Anaheim police, the chase began at around 1:30 a.m. in the area of Orange Avenue and Euclid Street when officers tried to stop a stolen Nissan Altima carrying four people. The car refused to stop and a chase ensued.

The pursuit wound its way onto Manchester Avenue, where the suspect attempted to make a U-turn, prompting a head on crash with a cruiser at the intersection with Ball Avenue. The car also sideswiped a second police cruiser in the process.

When the male driver tried to run, he was tased by police and taken into custody. The three passengers, a male and two females, were also arrested.

No officers and no one in the suspect vehicle were seriously hurt.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. No further details were released.