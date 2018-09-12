SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A short police pursuit in Santa Ana ended with a horrific crash into a tree, killing one person and injuring two others, police said Wednesday.

A deputy had tried to pull over an SUV after seeing people running from a 7-Eleven store in Tustin jump in, but the driver took off, according to Orange County sheriff’s officials. A few minutes later, the SUV was found after it slammed into a tree at the intersection of Chestnut Avenue.

One of the passengers was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. The driver has been hospitalized, and a second passenger suffered minor injuries.

No deputies were injured.

Police are checking if the SUV is stolen. Items taken from the 7-Eleven store were found inside.