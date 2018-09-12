  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Woodland Hills

WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) – One person was killed and three others hurt in a two-vehicle crash on a major roadway in Woodland Hills Tuesday night.

capture18 One Killed, 3 Hurt In Woodland Hills Wreck

(CBS2)

The collision occurred at about 10:30 p.m. on Ventura Boulevard, just east of Topanga Canyon Boulevard.

According to Los Angeles police, officers arrived to find a passenger in of the cars dead at the scene.

Three other people, including two female passengers and a driver, were taken to hospitals with undisclosed injuries.

No arrests have been made. The circumstances of the crash and the name of the victim was not immediately confirmed.

