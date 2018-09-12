BANNING (CBSLA) — The professional boxer suspected of driving while drunk when he struck the minivan being driven by a pregnant mother of three pleaded not guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter Wednesday.

Cuban pugilist Marcos Forestal-Coutin is accused of the DUI crash that Sunday night left 29-year-old Krystil Kincaid in the hospital with no brain activity. She was eight months into her pregnancy. The unborn child did not survive.

Kincaid ultimately died. Her husband Zach told reporters Tuesday he was angry and disappointed the Forestal-Coutin didn’t go check or try to help his wife after the collision. The 28-year-old recorded himself immediately after the crash, saying ,”Look what happened to me,” in Spanish.

“I saw arrogance, I saw no remorse, I heard blame passed,” said Zach Kincaid. “He didn’t even go over there and try to open the door. He didn’t go over there and apologize. He didn’t go over there to see or do anything.”

Krystil was declared dead on Monday but was kept on life support so family members could say their goodbyes.

Zach said he was on the phone when the crash happened. “The sound still haunts me. I hear it in my head,” Kincaid told reporters Tuesday. “The scream she let out, it was the most terrifying thing I’ve ever heard.”

Forestal-Coutin is being held on $75,000 bail.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for Kincaid’s memorial service.