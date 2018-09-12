RALEIGH, N.C. (CBSLA/AP) — Hurricane Florence has been downgraded to a Category 2 storm but it is still considered an extremely dangerous and life-threatening storm.

As of 11 p.m. EDT, the storm was centered 280 miles (455 kilometers) east southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina, and was moving northwest at 17 mph (28 kph). Its maximum sustained winds have dropped slightly to 110 mph (175 kph).

Here are the 11 PM EDT Key Messages for Hurricane #Florence. Latest information available at https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/Qckto38JyW — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 13, 2018

But the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday evening that the storm is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge and rainfall to the Carolinas as it approaches the coast Thursday and Friday.

The National Hurricane Center shows the track of the storm heading northwest and then west after it makes landfall with the Carolinas bearing the brunt of the hurricane.

The hurricane is forecasted to be downgraded to a tropical storm by Friday morning and to a tropical depression in Georgia before making a northward swing.