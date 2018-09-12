  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:30 AMPaid Program
    08:00 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Diamond Bar, Fatal Crash

DIAMOND BAR (CBSLA) — Two men were killed and a third critically injured after their car slammed into an apartment building in Diamond Bar early Wednesday.

The crash was reported in the area of Golden Springs Drive and Diamond Bar Boulevard at about 11:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the white BMW was going 100 mph when it hit a curb, when airborne and hit the apartment building. Three men were in the car, and two were killed. The third man was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

No one inside the apartment was injured, but the building has been yellow tagged, meaning residents can collect their belongings but cannot sleep there.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s