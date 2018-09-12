DIAMOND BAR (CBSLA) — Two men were killed and a third critically injured after their car slammed into an apartment building in Diamond Bar early Wednesday.

The crash was reported in the area of Golden Springs Drive and Diamond Bar Boulevard at about 11:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the white BMW was going 100 mph when it hit a curb, when airborne and hit the apartment building. Three men were in the car, and two were killed. The third man was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

No one inside the apartment was injured, but the building has been yellow tagged, meaning residents can collect their belongings but cannot sleep there.