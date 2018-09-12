Watch CNET’s LIVE COVERAGE in the player above.

SAN JOSE (CNET) — Today’s the day. The biggest iPhone release ever — both literally and figuratively — is just hours away.

Apple will kick the proceedings off at 10 a.m. Pacific time, starting what’s expected to be a long list of product refreshes.

Nothing has been officially confirmed, but thanks to some excellent online sleuthing by 9to5Mac, we know that new iPhones — including the largest-ever 6.5-inch and 6.1-inch iPhones joining a second-gen 5.8-inch model — and new fourth-generation Apple Watch models are a certainty. Additionally, Apple could unveil the first-ever iPad models with Face ID, as well as a long-rumored MacBook Air replacement — and that’s just for starters.

In other words: If you have even a passing interest in Apple products, or even if you’re an Android fanboy looking to see what Google needs to counter with on its Oct. 9 event, you’ll want to follow this event live. Here’s how.

Live Coverage Here Today

The 2018 event is following in last year’s footsteps: The Steve Jobs Theater at the company’s Apple Park campus in Cupertino will be the venue, and CNET will have a group of veteran Apple watchers on the scene, backed up by dozens more around the world.

Preshow start time: 9 a.m. Pacific time

Event start time: 10 a.m. Pacific time

Live event video: Apple is livestreaming the event. Here’s how to watch.

What To Expect

Here’s what Apple is anticipated to announce, from the most likely to the more longshot possibilities:

Three new iPhones

A totally new and redesigned Apple Watch Series 4

Release date and pricing for the AirPower charging pad

Updated AirPod headphones

We could also see these on Sept. 12. But Apple may wait to unveil them in October, or even later: