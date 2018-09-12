Watch CNET’s LIVE COVERAGE in the player above.
SAN JOSE (CNET) — Today’s the day. The biggest iPhone release ever — both literally and figuratively — is just hours away.
Apple will kick the proceedings off at 10 a.m. Pacific time, starting what’s expected to be a long list of product refreshes.
Nothing has been officially confirmed, but thanks to some excellent online sleuthing by 9to5Mac, we know that new iPhones — including the largest-ever 6.5-inch and 6.1-inch iPhones joining a second-gen 5.8-inch model — and new fourth-generation Apple Watch models are a certainty. Additionally, Apple could unveil the first-ever iPad models with Face ID, as well as a long-rumored MacBook Air replacement — and that’s just for starters.
In other words: If you have even a passing interest in Apple products, or even if you’re an Android fanboy looking to see what Google needs to counter with on its Oct. 9 event, you’ll want to follow this event live. Here’s how.
The 2018 event is following in last year’s footsteps: The Steve Jobs Theater at the company’s Apple Park campus in Cupertino will be the venue, and CNET will have a group of veteran Apple watchers on the scene, backed up by dozens more around the world.
Preshow start time: 9 a.m. Pacific time
Event start time: 10 a.m. Pacific time
Live event video: Apple is livestreaming the event. Here’s how to watch.
What To Expect
Here’s what Apple is anticipated to announce, from the most likely to the more longshot possibilities:
Three new iPhones
- A totally new and redesigned Apple Watch Series 4
- Release date and pricing for the AirPower charging pad
- Updated AirPod headphones
We could also see these on Sept. 12. But Apple may wait to unveil them in October, or even later:
- Redesigned iPad Pros with Face ID
- A new MacBook Air successor