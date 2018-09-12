  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:30 AMPaid Program
    08:00 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
BY John Falcone, CNET
Filed Under:Apple, iPhone

Watch CNET’s LIVE COVERAGE in the player above.

SAN JOSE (CNET) — Today’s the day. The biggest iPhone release ever — both literally and figuratively — is just hours away.

Apple will kick the proceedings off at 10 a.m. Pacific time, starting what’s expected to be a long list of product refreshes.

gettyimages 846159820 Apple Set To Announce 3 New iPhones, New Apple Watch Wednesday

FILE — Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an Apple special event at the Steve Jobs Theatre on the Apple Park campus on Sept. 12, 2017, in Cupertino, Calif. (Getty Images)

Nothing has been officially confirmed, but thanks to some excellent online sleuthing by 9to5Mac, we know that new iPhones — including the largest-ever 6.5-inch and 6.1-inch iPhones joining a second-gen 5.8-inch model — and new fourth-generation Apple Watch models are a certainty. Additionally, Apple could unveil the first-ever iPad models with Face ID, as well as a long-rumored MacBook Air replacement — and that’s just for starters.

In other words: If you have even a passing interest in Apple products, or even if you’re an Android fanboy looking to see what Google needs to counter with on its Oct. 9 event, you’ll want to follow this event live. Here’s how.

Live Coverage Here Today

The 2018 event is following in last year’s footsteps: The Steve Jobs Theater at the company’s Apple Park campus in Cupertino will be the venue, and CNET will have a group of veteran Apple watchers on the scene, backed up by dozens more around the world.

Preshow start time: 9 a.m. Pacific time

Event start time: 10 a.m. Pacific time

Live event video: Apple is livestreaming the event. Here’s how to watch.

What To Expect

Here’s what Apple is anticipated to announce, from the most likely to the more longshot possibilities:

Three new iPhones

  • A totally new and redesigned Apple Watch Series 4
  • Release date and pricing for the AirPower charging pad
  • Updated AirPod headphones

We could also see these on Sept. 12. But Apple may wait to unveil them in October, or even later:

  • Redesigned iPad Pros with Face ID
  • A new MacBook Air successor
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s