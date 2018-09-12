  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Angels, Rangers

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rookie Francisco Arcia homered twice and drove in four runs, rookie Jose Fernandez hit his second career homer and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 8-1 on Wednesday night.

Arcia had a two-run double in the second inning off Yovani Gallardo and homered in the sixth and again in the eighth. Fernandez, the 30-year-old rookie from Cuba, went deep again after hitting his first major league homer on Tuesday.

Felix Pena (3-4) worked six scoreless innings, striking out three and walking one, as the Angels won for the sixth time in seven games.

Joey Gallo hit his 36th homer of the season for the Rangers, who have lost five of six.

The Angels gave Fernandez the customary silent treatment after his homer on Tuesday before Mike Trout splashed him in the face with a cup of water. This time, Trout was waiting on the top step of the dugout to give Fernandez a high-five after his third-inning homer, which made it 6-0.

Arcia, who made his major league debut on the day Martin Maldonado was traded to the Astros, has five homers this season.

Justin Upton tripled to left field to score a run in the third, snapping a skid of 15 hitless at-bats, to put the Angels ahead 3-0.

Gallardo (8-5) allowed six runs on six hits in three innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: RHP Shohei Ohtani (right elbow ligament) is not getting any treatment for his injury, just routine body maintenance. He is expected to decide before the season ends whether he will have the recommended Tommy John surgery and, if so, when. … DH Albert Pujols (elbow, knee) had surgery on his right elbow Wednesday to remove bone spurs.

UP NEXT

Rangers: LHP Yohander Mendez (1-1, 5.27 ERA) will start for the Rangers to open a series Friday in San Diego. Mendez will make his fourth major league start. After allowing a first-inning home run to Khris Davis in his last start, he retired 10 of the final 12 batters he faced.

Angels: RHP Matt Shoemaker (2-0, 3.45) will make his first start at Angel Stadium since June 14, 2017, because of forearm injuries. He returned on Sept. 3 from a five-month disabled list stint after surgery on a nerve in his forearm.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

