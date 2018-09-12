BAKERSFIELD (CBSLA) — Authorities said six people — including the gunman — are dead following a rampage in East Bakersfield Wednesday evening.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said there were five separate crime scenes.

The story apparently began with the suspect and his wife going to a trucking business on Maxwell Street just before 5:30 p.m.

There, the KCSO said the suspect confronted a man and then shot that man along with his own wife.

Witnesses said another man showed up at the business and was also shot by the suspect after chasing that victim to Miller Drive.

Sheriff’s interviewed more than 30 witnesses and have served five search warrants, according to the CBS affiliate KBAK-TV.

Authorities said the suspect then went to a residence on Breckenridge where he shot and killed two more people. The relation between the suspect and these two victims was unclear.

Sheriff’s said the suspect fled that crime scene and carjacked a woman on Filmore Street. The woman was riding with her child. The woman and child managed to escape.

Deputies spotted the man who they said drove into a lot and fatally shot himself in the chest.

This is a developing story — details will be added as they come into our newsroom