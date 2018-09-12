  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:30 AMPaid Program
    08:00 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, talkers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS Local)– 2 Chainz, a.k.a. Tauheed Epps, is one of the most famous rappers in the world, but this fall he’s going to make headlines for an entirely different reason.

The Grammy Award winner is creating a hip-hop themed haunted house called “The Haunted Pink Trap.”

The unique haunted house opens in Atlanta on September 21 and will reportedly feature three different phases. Guest’s will be greeted by zombies, attempt to complete a maze blindfolded and be prepared for all of the sights and sounds of a traditional haunted house. 2 Chainz is collaborating with 13 Stories, a group known for putting on some of the scariest Halloween experiences in America.

Tickets will be $15 for the experience.