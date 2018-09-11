LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A man is suspected of shooting and killing a teen and wounding a woman before turning the gun on himself in Long Beach Monday night.

The shooting occurred before 7:30 p.m. at a home in the 1800 block of Gretta Avenue.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, a resident called 911 to report that he had fled the home after seeing the suspect shoot his mother and brother.

Deputies responded to find an 18-year-old man dead at the scene from a gunshot wound, the sheriff’s department said. A 60-year-old woman also found with a gunshot wound was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

A 64-year-old man was also found dead at the scene with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, LASD reports. A gun was recovered.

The exact relationship of the suspect to the victims was not confirmed. There was no immediate word on a motive. No names were released.