DOWNEY (CBSLA) — Authorities swarmed a Kaiser Permanente medical facility in Downey Tuesday after a report of a possibly armed suspect inside the facility.

According to Downey police, just before noon, officers received calls about a man with a knife or possibly a gun at Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center. As they were responding, they received another report that possible shots had been fired.

At least one suspect was detained at the building, located at 9333 Imperial Highway, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies. Authorities did not disclose if a weapon was recovered.

There was no injuries, LASD said. Sheriff’s SWAT teams and Downey police were searching the hospital floor by floor to determine if there were more suspects.

Aerial footage showed evacuated staff and patients standing outside the hospital. Those still inside were asked to shelter in place.