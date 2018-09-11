LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — No criminal charges will be filed against Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter after a woman’s allegations that he raped her in 2003.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed in a charge-evaluation worksheet Monday that it would not bring charges against Carter, noting that the statute of limitations had expired in 2013.

In February, singer Melissa Schuman filed a report with Santa Monica police alleging that Carter had sexually assaulted her in a bathroom and a bedroom in 2003, when she was 18. Schuman was a member of the girl group Dream at the time.

Carter has denied the allegations, saying he was “shocked and saddened” by the accusations and insists that Schuman never expressed to him “that anything we did was not consensual.”

Last week, the DA’s office also declined to bring charges against actors Kevin Spacey, Steven Seagal and Anthony Anderson regarding several allegations of sexual misconduct.

Both the Spacey and Seagal cases were beyond the statute of limitations, the DA’s office said. In Anderson’s case, the victim declined to be interviewed.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)