Filed Under:Cuba, Head-On Collision, Hemet, Life Support, pregnant mother, Suspected Drunk Driver
kinkaid forestal Pregnant Mother Of 3 Clings To Life Following Head On Crash With Suspected Drunk Driver, A Professional Boxer

Krystal Kincaid (L) is not expected to survive the Sept. 9 head-on collision with suspected drunk driver Marcos Forestal, a professional boxer from Cuba.

HEMET (CBSLA) — Zach Kincaid was still finding parts of his wife Krystil’s car on the Hemet road where on Sunday night a suspected drunk driver struck her. He was on the phone with her after she left work early at the time of the head-on collision.

“The sound still haunts me. I hear it in my head,” Kincaid told reporters Tuesday. “The scream she let out, it was the most terrifying thing I’ve ever heard.”

The 29-year-old mother of three was 8 months pregnant. The unborn child did not survive, and Krystil remains on life support with her brain showing no activity.

It’s a reality Zach is finding hard to grasp.

“I’m in shock. The way I feel today is a lot different than yesterday,” he said tearfully. “”No matter how many words I say, how many kisses I give her forehead, how much I tell her her children need her — ‘please fight’ — I’m not getting anything.”

Zach does, however, have words for the suspected drunk driver, 28-year-old professional Cuban boxer Marcos Forestal. Forestal recorded himself immediately after the crash saying, “Look what happened to me,” in Spanish as he surveyed the wreckage.

“I saw arrogance, I saw no remorse, I heard blame passed,” said Kincaid. “He didn’t even go over there and try to open the door. He didn’t go over there and apologize. He didn’t go over there to see or do anything.”

“The amount of anger and disappointment in his humanity is undescribable [sic],” Kincaid continued.

Krystil remained on life support Tuesday night.

The Kincaid family is hoping the fact Forestal hails from Cuba will result in a high bail amount.

The family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to assist with the funderal costs.

